So this must be the newest God of War that everyone’s been talking about, huh? I missed out on the PS3 and PS4 generations so there are a ton of Sony first-party titles I just have not experienced . And when I was little with my PS2, ain’t no way I was allowed to play God of War due to all the violence and boobies. Well, I decided to get a PS5 this generation and play through all these games I missed out on. Just finished the Spider-Man games and now I going through all of God of War using PS Now starting at the beginning. I’ll play through the first three in the series and then the critically-acclaimed reboot/continuation of the franchise in the form of this card game, which I will assume is the God of War everyone was talking about in 2018.