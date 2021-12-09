Acer 27" Gaming Monitor | $210 | Best Buy

If you’re finding that your boring old 60Hz monitor just doesn’t have the gumption to handle the fast-paced world of Blaseball, maybe it’s time you upgraded to this Acer Nitro 27" gaming monitor! It’s got a 144Hz refresh rate, a FHD 1920 x 1080 resolution, and they even say it has a 100,000,000:1 contrast ratio, which for an IPS LED monitor sounds made up but whatever; it’s probably still a great monitor for Blaseball (and lots of other games, too, I’m sure).