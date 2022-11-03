Fire TV Gaming Bundle | $100 | Amazon

Cloud gaming is becoming more and more reliable and it is an excellent way for folks to get into the hobby without having to throw down a ton of cash toward a new console or gaming PC . Amazon is making it even easier to hop in by bundling its Fire TV Stick 4K Max with the Luna controller—made for Amazon’s cloud gaming service, Luna. With a Luna subscription , you’ll have access to a ton of games like Control, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Metro Exodus, and Far Cry 6. Plus, with the Fire TV, you’ll be able to stream movies and shows from HBO Max, Netflix , Hulu, Disney+, and more. Get the bundle yourself for just $100 today.