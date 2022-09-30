Elden Ring (PS4) | $50 | Amazon

Elden Ring (PS5) | $50 | Amazon

Elden Ring (XBO/XSX) | $50 | Amazon

Elden Ring is the most recent game to come out from FromSoftware, known primarily for the Dark Souls series . The developer’s signature appeal has widely centered around the difficulty (but fairness) of their combat, obtuse narratives, and wide range of customization when it comes to how your character plays. All of that is here in Elden Ring but now in a vast open world. And let me tell you, this game is massive. You can easily pour hundreds of hours in here and just barely scrape the surface of the Lands Between . If you’ve been curious about the hype but hesitant to drop $60, well, you’ll be happy to know the game is $10 off.