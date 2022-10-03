Disco Elysium: The Final Cut (PS4) | $22 | Amazon

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut (XBO/XSX) | $23 | Amazon

This is one of those ones been in my backlog for quite a bit. Friends who have played adored this role-playing game for its unforgettable characters that have you playing a grizzled detective in a city still in recovery from war a decade prior. Disco Elysium: The Final Cut comes fully voice acted so even if you played this when it fi rst hit Steam, this is a good reason in and of itself to replay one of the better RPGs of the last few years. Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is down to just $22 on PS4.