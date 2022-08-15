Lexibook 200-in-1 Cyber Arcade | $14 | SideDeals

The Lexibook 200-in-1 Cyber Arcade is 50% off at SideDeals. The 200 games may not be exactly like how you remember these 8-Bit games from the 80s and 90s. The mini arcade cabinet is the epitome of the “We have Centipede at home.” ... Centipede at home ... memes. But ya know what? It may not have the Nintendo Seal of Approval, but for $14, it makes for a cool toy to keep on your coffee table for guests to mess around with while on the couch. Not a bad time sink for the price and it can be fun just for the novelty of it.