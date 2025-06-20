Plan the Perfect Super Bowl Party With Walmart's Game Day Sale

The Super Bowl is coming up real soon. If you’ve got folks coming over to cheer on the Patriots, or just to see the Bad Bunny concert, then you better make sure you have everything you need to entertain guests. Walmart is having a game time sale going on for all the watch party essentials.

Still need something to wear? Check out the NFL fan shop at Walmart to save big on T-shirts, hoodies, and jerseys. Need room for all your Coors Lights and Diet Cokes? This RTIC 28 can collapsible cooler is down to just $45.

Watch the game on a huge 300" display with the help of this Wi-Fi 4K supported projector going for just above $100. Projectors aren’t your fancy? You can still play the game on the sizable 65" onn smart TV for just under $300.

And you gotta make sure you’ve got the food situation down on lock. Cook up a turkey chili or buffalo chicken dip in this Ninja Foodi slow cooker for just under $100.

Go Birds.