8 years since the release of its predecessor, Shin Megami Tensei V finally was revealed . If you’ve gotten into the Persona games recently with 5, you may want to give this series a shot as it built the foundation that is the Persona series. Fight your way through a demon-infested wasteland with your own team of demons you acquire in this turn-based battle system . It’s basically as if someone took the outline of every Pokémon game and turned up the JRPG dial past maximum and then kept going until the thing came right off.