8 years since the release of its predecessor, Shin Megami Tensei V finally was revealed. If you’ve gotten into the Persona games recently with 5, you may want to give this series a shot as it built the foundation that is the Persona series. Fight your way through a demon-infested wasteland with your own team of demons you acquire in this turn-based battle system. It’s basically as if someone took the outline of every Pokémon game and turned up the JRPG dial past maximum and then kept going until the thing came right off.