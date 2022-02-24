LG Double Oven 5-Burner Gas Range | $1,400 | Best Buy

Replace your terrible electric stove or that rusty old gas range you have with this LG gas range and double oven for $400 cheaper right now at Best Buy. This 6.9 cubic foot self-cleaning stove features a versatile double oven—the bottom a convection oven—and front-mounted electric controls with nice, big knobs. It has a super hot 18,500 BTU burner to get your water boiling faster, and the 5-burner cooktop means you can pick up a griddle and throw that on there and be a master breakfast chef. This oven is 30" wide, 28 15/16" deep with the handle, and 47 5/16" tall. Get it while it’s hot! Ha ha, oven jokes.