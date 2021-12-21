HP Chromebook 11a | $170 | HP.com

Well, I guess we’re all going back inside again. Oh, who am I kidding, I’ve been inside this whole time; you should see my upsettingly-alabaster skin! Point is, your kid might be doing some virtual learning again soon, and they might need a Chromebook—or maybe you do; they’re pretty useful machines! HP has their 11.6" ARM-based Chromebook 11a on sale right now for $90 off. It has 4GB memory, 32GB eMMC flash storage, and a 1366 x 768 resolution display capable of a sufficient 220 nits. It’s not going to blow the doors off of anything, but it’ll watch the hell out of a YouTube video, play some games, process your words for you, and the battery promises almost 16 hours of use before you have to plug in its USB-C adapter. Chromebooks are cheap and this one is especially so right now!