NexiGo PS5 Controller Charger | $1 2 | Amazon



If you’re like me, you probably let your DualSense controllers chill out on the counter when you’re done playing. You forget to charge them up. You go to play a game, and realize they’re dead. Very cool. Stop doing that with this NexiGo PS5 Controller Charger, just $12 at Amazon right now. This dock can handle two controllers at the same time and charges via USB-C dongle. Keep your controllers juiced all the way up in under 4 hours. And then pick one up and go when you’re ready to jump into a game. Not bad for less than half the price of a game.