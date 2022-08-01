LEGO Atari 2600 | $240 | LEGO

LEGO has been catering to nostalgic fandoms for quite some time, but the latest of which was just released today in the form of an Atari 2600. That’s right, one of the first home consoles ever, this hub for video games first launched back in 1977. The company itself is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and what better way to do so than with a LEGO version of their most iconic video game system? This LEGO set is more than just the console. Included are cartridges of Asteroids, Adventure , and Cetinpede along with 3D vignettes of these classic titles. And, of course, it wouldn’t be the Atari 2600 without the single-button joystick controller. Hidden inside the consoles is another vignette of a LEGO minifigure playing some games in what looks like a vintage 70s basement. The whole set is $240 through LEGO’s website . Head on over quick before they’re all gone.