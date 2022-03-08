Tag 5Pc Softside Luggage Set | $80 | Macy’s

Whether you’re leaving your family without notice like a coward, taking a weekend away, or going on a longer trip, Macy’s has you covered in this at least 60% off luggage sale. The deepest discount, at 70% off, can be had on this 5pc softside set from Tag, which includes a carry-on, a duffel, two swivel roller pieces, and an overnight bag for just $80. For shorter trips, this London Fog Brentwood 25" expandable spinner suitcase for $144—that’s $216 off—is the perfect thing. Add a touch of class with this Ricardo Cabrillo 2.0 28" Hardside check-in spinner—the polycarbonate shell is adorned with two leather strip accents, giving it a sophisticated look that’s continued on the inside, with its many zippered compartments and considerate straps for holding down your stuff in the large clothing compartment. This suitcase has a three-digit combination lock, as well, and the whole thing is on sale for a whopping $240 off right now.

There is plenty for sale in this luggage deal right now, so head over to Macy’s and pick something out, would ya?