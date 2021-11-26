Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | $20 | Amazon

T he Assassin’s Creed franchise has always been a heavy-hitter, but it wasn’t until the RPG elements that were introduced in Origins a few years ago that some felt the series really evolved. Well, the latest entry in the series, AC: Valhalla, has you roaming around the Norse wilds alongside a very rural ye olde England, in order to leave your mark on the world. You can expect all of the usual violence you’d hope for here, but this time around you can ride around on a giant wolf. Plus, with the PS4 version at only $20, and the Xbox version at only $24, you’ll be getting roughly four hours of play for every dollar spent.