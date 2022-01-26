Tools of the Trade Nonstick Roaster & Rack | $7 | Macy’s | Promo Code: HOME



If you’ve ever roasted a turkey at home, or have plans to in the future, you know one thing is for sure: You need a proper pan. Like this Tools of The Trade Nonstick Roaster & Rack that’s only $7 from Macy’s when you use the promo code HOME at checkout. The nonstick pan is oven-safe up to 450 degrees and can support up to a 20 lb. turkey. You may not be thinking you need it this second, but come next fall, you’ll be very happy you got an easy-to-clean rack *and* roaster for 77% off.