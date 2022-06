Silver Apple MacBook Air 11" (Refurbished) | $289 | StackSocial

If you don’t mi nd some light scuffing or scratches, you can save yourself quite a bit by going with a refurbished MacBook Air. This model from 2015 has enhanced CPU speed and has had its price reduced by more than 50%. It has a 512GB SSD, a screen resolution of 1366 x 768, and a Core i5 processor. It also includes a MagSafe power adapter, wireless mouse, Bluetooth headset, and case so you’ll be pretty set right out of the box.