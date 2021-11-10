Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbells | $300 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



Lifting up heavy things and putting them back down is not just a pastime, but a lifestyle for many. If you’re one of those people, or happens to love one of the one who is, then now’s the time to get a pair of Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells on Amazon for $300. They’re originally priced at $549, but reduced to $399 at the moment. There’s also a $99 coupo n you can clip, which means you’ll be saving 45% off the full price of these adjustable, space-saving weights. Whether you like to pump yourself up or want to enhance someone else’s home gym for them, there’s never been a better time to pick these up.