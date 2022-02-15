12min Micro Book Library Lifetime Subscription| $39 | StackSocial

If you love learning new things, but rarely have time to actually do it, 12min Micro Book Library has you covered. With a lifetime subscription to the 2,500-book strong 12min micro book library, you can gain knowledge across 24 different categories, from personal development to science and technology. These books come in three languages: English, Spanish, and Portuguese, and with a downloadable library, you can read or listen to them with or without an internet connection. Similar to Cliffs Notes, the 12min micro book library takes popular titles like The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People or Rich Dad Poor Dad and condenses them into 12 minute experiences you can ingest on your smart phone or tablet. When not on sale, the lifetime subscription to this collection is normally $399. Act fast, though—today is the last day of this deal!