Crafts 4 All Acrylic Paint Set | $10 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



I don’t like crafting. It’s not the hobby for me. I’m neither patient enough nor skilled enough at it to find it relaxing. But if the internet and all of my friends are to be believed, I am in the minority. So the odds are that you, fair reader, will be interested in a Crafts 4 All Acrylic Paint Set for $10. It’s usually $20, but Amazon has it down to $14 at the moment. On top of that, you can clip a coupon to save an additional $4, which means getting this 24-pack of all-acrylic paints plus three free brushes for 50% off the full price. With its wide range of colors and a kid-friendly formula (i.e., non-toxic and cleanable with soap and water) that works on canvas, fabric, wood, and even ceramics, it’s a versatile addition to the crafting cabinet that just might keep the whole family from totally losing it this winter.