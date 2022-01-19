Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell | $149 | Amazon



Hey, hey, we’re only a few weeks into the New Year. There’s plenty of time to get your fitness goals on track. And if you pick up a Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell for $149 at Amazon, you’re well on your way to getting healthy, strong, and Instagram-story-showoff-ready already. This adjustable weight includes settings at 8, 12, 20, 25, 35 and 40 pounds, and purchasing one (even at 25% off) includes access to 24 trainer-led exercises that will help you learn how to begin, and then maximize, your kettlebell workouts. The SelectTech 840 is also a space-saver; with six weights from one item, it instantly saves space in your apartment, garage, or home gym. Ergonomically designed for ease, even for novices, it’s a great piece to begin training on and then actually keep up your training with. We believe in you.