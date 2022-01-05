Vizio 50" 4K M6 Series TV | $406 | Amazon

Spoiler Warning: there are mild spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett in this post.

The TV deals are becoming scant, but you can still find one or two ways to tell yourself that The Book of Boba Fett isn’t a weird and unwelcome portrayal of one the most iconic characters in all of space fighting at a discount, like this $124 one on Vizio’s MQ6 4K TV. For that 23% savings, you could have this 2021 model TV shipped to your door, get signed up for Disney+ (not included, by the way—this is a bit), and have Robert Rodriguez show you a Boba Fett that has an actual personality, besides “stoic, implicit badass.” This TV supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, so you can, with perfect color and excellent contrast, start learning the new canon version of how Boba Fett escapes the sarlacc pit, find out how he lost his armor in the first place, and watch his relationship with Fennec Shand develop as they navigate the tricky world of Tattooine criminal politics, and at the end of the first episode, quietly wonder if you’re the problem, or if the show is actually bad, and The Mandalorian was just glorious force lightning in a bottle. And because the TV has AirPlay and Chromecast support, you can start your confusing journey on an Apple or Android device and continue on the TV when your roommate is done bingeing Wheel of Time or whatever.

And if you decide that the pressure to enjoy the new space western is too great, you can just turn on your fancy new Xbox or PlayStation and enjoy some variable refresh rate gaming.