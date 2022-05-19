Petoi Bittle: Palm-Sized Robot Dog | $299 | StackSocial

STEM kits are great for a multitude of reasons. Beyond being really fun, they are excellent to teach tech skills in a way that helps kids who learn through application. Meet Bittle, a palm-sized open-source, very cute robotic dog. It’s like a smaller-scale Boston Dynamics robot and less creepy too. With an open-source gene, teach your robo pal tricks and maneuver it around your home or outdoors. Bittle is made to fuse multiple makers’ gadgets into one organic system. Control robo pup with a fully customizable Arduino board. Got a Raspberry Pi? Great! Mount it through wired/wireless connections and improve your programming each time you play with this advanced doggo. Download demo codes on GitHub and use the Petoi apps to configure, and control your robot friend through a BlueTooth connection. Easy to assemble, but it is recommended this might be a toy good for kids fourteen and up.