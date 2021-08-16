Persona 5 Royal | $30 | Amazon

If you haven’t played Persona 5 yet, what are you doing with your life? Buy Persona 5 Royal for $30 off. If you’ve already played Persona 5, what are you doing with your life? Buy Persona 5 Royal for $30 off. This isn’t the lowest it’s been yet, but its still nearly half off. So what are you doing with your life? Buy Persona 5 Royal for $30 off.

I think you get the point, but just in case: Buy Persona 5 Royal on PS4, now $30 off.

This deal was originally published in June 2020 by Quentyn Kennemer and updated with new information by Joe Tilleli on 08/16/2021.