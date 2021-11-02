Razer Tartarus v2 Gaming Keypad | $75 | Amazon

Mouse/keyboard versus controller is a debate as old as time (or at least as old as computer and the first home console video game). A mouse gives you lightning-fast control over your aim and its acceleration, but using keys to walk is wonky with only one speed and eight directions. A controller’s analog stick allows for precise control over your walking speed as well as direction, but the second analog for aim needs all sorts of aim assist added to the game just to work as intended. But fear not. Razer’s Tartarus v2 gives you the power of both. Use mouse and keyboard while your left thumb rests on a proper analog stick for movement . The gaming keypad is $5 off on Amazon right now so up your game today. If it doesn’t help, then I’m afraid it might just be your own skills to blame.