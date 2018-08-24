Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: YouTube

Peak Design, maker of our readers’ favorite camera bags, is diving headfirst into the travel market, and their new backpack and accompanying accessories work together to adapt to your travel needs of the moment.



Consisting of a backpack, a tech cube, a toiletry cube, packing cubes, and specialty camera cubes, you can mix and match various parts of the line for each trip. Not taking a camera? Take the camera cube out and add another packing cube (or just shove some more clothes into the cavity it left). Keeping your clothes in a carry-on? Compress the bag to make it easier to fit under an airplane seat. The cubes fit perfectly inside the bag like LEGO blocks, so you can pack a ton of gear, and still keep everything neat and tidy.

Beyond the OCD-friendly cube system, the backpack itself has a ton of interesting features of its own. You can unzip it from the back, the front, the top, or even the side while it’s dangling on one shoulder. You can carry it like a backpack, like a suitcase, or slip it over your luggage handle. In addition to the cavernous main compartment where you put your cubes, there’s also a small outer compartment that can hold additional flat items like clothing and documents. You can also unzip an expansion zipper to increase the backpack’s capacity from 45L to 55L, and even remove the divider between the compartments to use it as one big-ass duffel bag. It really is a bag for all occasions.

The Travel Line is currently on Kickstarter for 20%+ off MSRP (basically unheard of for Peak gear once it’s available in stores), and it’s closing in on over $3,000,000 in backing.