Peach & Lily Glass Skin Serum | $20 | Ulta



If you’re a fan of K or J-Beauty, you know glass skin is the ultimate goal. It even had a nice ump in popularity here in the states for a bit. Poreless glowing perfection can be achieved, and why not get it from the experts? Peach & Lily are known as the leaders in this space. Their Glass Skin Serum is a coveted product amongst beauty believers. Take 50% off today only!

Crystal clear skin that’s plump and flawless is what this glass skin serum not only promises but delivers on. Peach & Lily have found the ideal balance of premium ingredients so that this serum gets along with all skin types. It’s made of peach extract, East Asian mountain yam, hyaluronic acid, and a few other cruelty-free, gluten-free, and clean items. This is a worry-free beauty product you need. Fill fine lines, hydrate, reduce redness, tighten, brighten, all for less. This little bottle is, in fact, the real deal.

