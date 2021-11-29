60 % off Haus Laboratories | Amazon



Lady Gaga is known for some pretty outrageous outfits and some very intricate makeup. So making her own line of beauty products seemed like a logical step. Haus Laboratories is her cosmetics brainchild, and the majority of that line is 6 0% off right now.

I can say the quality is good on the few things I’ve tried, like the eyeliner ($11 ) (I’m kind of an expert) and the lipstick ($8 ). But if you can get top-notch products for half price, even better. There’s a ton of liquid eye shadow in multiple colors as well as liquid lip gloss. There are definitely a lot of options to create some stunning showstopping looks. A palette or two are included , plus a few nice sets are in this sale too. Poke around in the Haus of Gaga and become the little monster you dreamed of. I mean that Stefani knows what she’s doing when it comes to unique glamour.