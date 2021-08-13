Sonic the Hedgehog Blu-Ray + DVD | $11 | Amazon

Sonic the Hedgehog might be the last film you saw in a movie theater. Think about it. The movie came out in February, weeks before lockdowns started going into effect around the world. The last memory that you might have of sitting in a theater is watching Sonic talk about Olive Garden or watching James Marsden look at apartments on Zillow. Want to relive those precious moments forever? You can grab a DVD + Blu-ray copy (which includes a digital download) of the film on sale for $11 at Amazon today. Here’s hoping that movie theaters can reopen just in time for the sequel, which starts filming this year.

Advertisement

This story was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 12/07/2020 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 08/13/2021.