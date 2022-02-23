Hot Wheels Mario Kart 4-Pack | $16 | Amazon

When people think of Mario Kart, usually four names specifically come to mind. Mario, obviously, his brother Luigi, their dad Donkey Kong, and their son Dry Bones. The whole family is together again in this line of Hot Wheels toys. Race them around your house on all of your Hot Wheels tracks or even get the Hot Wheels Rainbow Road raceway to do it properly. The set of four is discounted by 33% at the moment so race on over to save on some hot toys with wheels.