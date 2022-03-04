The Batman: The Complete Series [Blu-r ay] | $50 | Amazon

Ah, man. Remember that Batman cartoon we used to watch on Saturday mornings as a kid? Kevin Conroy is just the definitive voice of Batman in my mind. What a great show! This Blu-ray however is not for that. I’m being grumpy because I mistakenly wrote up a whole post for Batman: The Animated Series before realizing I had the wrong show. This is for another animated Batman show but from a bit later in the mid-2000s . You can pick up The Batman: The Complete Series for just $50 . Still a good show probably, just not the one I grew up on. So I’m inclined to say it’s worse. Although it probably is not.