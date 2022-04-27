Community: The Complete Series [Blu-ray] | $33 | Amazon

Good morning, GreenDEAL! That’s right, the full series of Community on Blu-ray is $6 off at the moment so you can go ahead and binge all six seasons of this lovable genre-bending comedy. The show certainly struggled to chug along at the end of its run with losing and regaining its showrunner, decreasing budget, and the many main cast members that faded away. Though this may not be the popular opinion, I for one love the last couple of seasons and they contain a few of my favorite episodes of the whole series. The course of the show’s production over the years mirrors the community college it all takes place. It may not be perfect, but it’s ours and we love it wholly. Season 4 is a real stinker though.

