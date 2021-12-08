Macy’s Favorite Scents Advent Calendar | $17 | Macy’s | Promo Code FRIEND



It might be a little late to get someone an Advent Calendar for December 2021, but what about one that’s 12 days only? Exactly. The Macy’s Favorite Scents Advent Calendar has not only arrived, but it’s on sale for $17 when you use promo code FRIEND at checkout. This exclusive-to-the-store set is ideal for a perfume enthusiast (or budding one). Hiding behind a charming illustration modeled after Macy’s famous NYC location are 12 miniature fragrances that are among the retailer’s best sellers. Ones you’ve definitely heard of, by the way: Think Prada, Chloe, Givenchy, and more. It’s an adorable (and elegant) way to count down to Christmas. Also a little more grown-up than chocolate.