Our Favorite Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL Cases That You Can Already Order

After months of leaks, Google finally, officially unveiled its new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL to the world earlier today. Preorders are live already, and are set to ship at the end of next week. But while you’ve got your credit card out, we rounded up some of our favorite cases that you can order right now, if you want to keep your new investment safe.



Inexpensive Reader Favorites

Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid is one of our readers’ favorite iPhone cases, and is already available for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL for just $11.



The hybrid case is a single piece, but combines a rubberized TPU bumper around the sides with a solid plastic back to maximize both fall and scratch protection. The bumper extends up over the top of the phone as well, which definitely affects how it feels in your hand, but will protect the screen when you set it on a table face down.

If you’re looking for a thinner case, the Liquid Armor for Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL is only .11" thick.

And on the other end of the spectrum, the brand’s popular Tough Armor case is also available for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, complete with a built-in kickstand.

Colorful, With Added Grip

Speck doesn’t yet offer the colorful CandyShell cases that our readers love for the new Pixels, but the handsome Presidio and Presidio Grip are already available to order.



Both feature handsome matte finishes in a variety of colors, soft-lined interiors, and 10 foot drop protection, but the Grip adds ridges to the back for people that are more prone to dropping their phones. But at $40, I’d probably stick with the Spigens.

Straight From The Souce

Google outdid themselves with this year’s official case. The fabric exterior offers a ton of grip while looking nice (at least at first, TBD how much dirt and grime it picks up over time), and the colors complement the Pixel 4 perfectly. If you prefer the feel of a smooth case in your hand, obviously you’ll want to skip this one, but it does look fantastic.



Extra Protection

Otterbox is the brand you turn to if you frequently drop your phone off of tall buildings or whatever. Their Symmetry and extra-bulky Defender cases for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will both add a significant amount of heft to the handsets, but if you’re rough with your phone, the brand’s reputation is well-earned.



For Leather Lovers

Since Apple obviously doesn’t make leather cases for Pixel phones, your best leather option is going to come from Nomad. The brand’s black and brown Horween leather cases age beautifully, and offer 6' drop protection.



As Thin As They Come

While they won’t offer much in the way of drop protection, I personally love that Totallee cases protect your phone from scratching while adding the absolute bare minimum of bulk. At .02" thin (Pixel 4 | Pixel 4 XL), you’d be hard pressed to find a more minimal case, but Totallee is known for really precise fits, which is extra important on a case this small.

