Organize and Protect Your Digital Assets and Info With My-Legacy.ai

If something happens to you, My-Legacy.ai ensures your loved ones will be able to access you digital assets.

Nobody likes to think about the eventuality of death, but now with so much of our important accounts and information retained in digital form, it is every bit as important to leave behind access to those documents and passwords as it is to leave a will. My-Legacy.ai makes that daunting task simple by intelligently organizing all of the essential information and files you will want and need your loved ones to have access to in an ultra-secure online hub.

My-Legacy.ai is essentially a digital bank locker that organizes and keeps everything your family needs should you not be able to provide the information — financial and other account information and passwords, documents, digital photos and videos, memories, legal documents in digital form, and more. There's 5GB of secure storage in the form of an emergency binder, accessible only to you and a minimum quorum of the emergency contacts you designate. My-Legacy.ai even has the tools you need to create important legal documents like your Last Will, Medical Power of Attorney, Guardianship, and more.

A one-time purchase of My-Legacy.ai's Bronze plan gets you a lifetime license to this critical platform for just $50. It may be the most important thing you do to spare your family additional trauma and chaos should something happen to you. Head to StackSocial now to take advantage of this 85% off deal.