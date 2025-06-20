Logo
Untitled

Organize and Protect Your Digital Assets and Info With My-Legacy.ai

Ensure your passwords, accounts, and valuable files remain accessible to your loved ones should something happen to you.

ByMike Fazioli
Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to RedditShare to EmailShare to Link

If something happens to you, My-Legacy.ai ensures your loved ones will be able to access you digital assets.

Nobody likes to think about the eventuality of death, but now with so much of our important accounts and information retained in digital form, it is every bit as important to leave behind access to those documents and passwords as it is to leave a will. My-Legacy.ai makes that daunting task simple by intelligently organizing all of the essential information and files you will want and need your loved ones to have access to in an ultra-secure online hub.

Suggested Reading

Repel Bugs, Rodents 24/7 Using Riddex's Safe, Electromagnetic Technology—Now 20% off
Get Ahead Of Holiday Gifting With 50% Off Old Navy Best Sellers
Best Deals of the Day: Ruggable, AncestryDNA, Athleta, MagicOutlet, Medterra & More

A lifetime subscription to My-Legacy.ai is available now at StackSocial for just $50, an 85% discount from it retail price of $350.

Related Content

On Our Holiday Wishlist: Adorable Hello Kitty x Baggu Totes
Get a Full Year of AARP Membership for Just $15 — Including a Free Gift

My-Legacy.ai Lifetime Subscription | $50 | StackSocial

My-Legacy.ai is essentially a digital bank locker that organizes and keeps everything your family needs should you not be able to provide the information — financial and other account information and passwords, documents, digital photos and videos, memories, legal documents in digital form, and more. There's 5GB of secure storage in the form of an emergency binder, accessible only to you and a minimum quorum of the emergency contacts you designate. My-Legacy.ai even has the tools you need to create important legal documents like your Last Will, Medical Power of Attorney, Guardianship, and more.

A one-time purchase of My-Legacy.ai's Bronze plan gets you a lifetime license to this critical platform for just $50. It may be the most important thing you do to spare your family additional trauma and chaos should something happen to you. Head to StackSocial now to take advantage of this 85% off deal.

My-Legacy.ai Lifetime Subscription at StackSocial


📬 Sign up for Kinja Deals

Here's your one-stop shop for the best deals of the day. Sign up now for the free newsletter!