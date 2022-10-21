Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game Soundtrack on Vinyl | $30 | Amazon
Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World: The Game recently came back from the dead after having been removed from digital storefronts everywhere and THANK GOD! It’s an excellent, retro-styled beat ‘em up that’s a treat to play with friends on the couch. It’s now released on current consoles, but apparently we’re not stopping there. No sirree. The game’s score has been pressed to vinyl and it’s available as of today. The soundtrack is written and performed by NYC-based chiptune punk band Anamanaguchi and every song slaps just as hard as the songs featured in the movie. Pick up your copy for just $30.