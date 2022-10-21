Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game Soundtrack on Vinyl | $30 | Amazon



Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World: The Game recently came back from the dead after having been removed from digital storefronts everywhere and THANK GOD! It’s an excellent, retro-styled beat ‘ em up that’s a treat to play with friends on the couch. It’s now released on current consoles, but apparently we’re not stopping there. No sirre e. The game’s score has been pressed to v inyl and it’s available as of today. The soundtrack is written and performed by NYC-based chiptune punk band Anamanaguchi and every song slaps just as hard as the songs featured in the movie. Pick up your copy for just $30.