Optimize Your Travel With These Amazon Finds

I didn’t expect to be someone who was on a plane more than once or twice a year, but circumstances made me one of those always-at-the-airport people last year. That said, I have packing down to a science! But I don’t skimp on bringing stuff that will make my home-away-from-home more comfortable. I’ve rounded up a few things you might not think to bring with you, but will definitely make air travel much better.

Everything starts with packing cubes. It’s easy to pack outfits together this way! This specific brand is the most compressive cube I’ve tried. The dual zipper won’t catch on the durable outer material, when pressing the contents down.

If you’re working while away from home, a cushy laptop sleeve is an essential. This one fits Chromebooks, iPad Pros, and Macbook Airs comfortably, and is made of a squishy neoprene material.

Minimizing your skincare routine is often a necessity, and an all-purpose cream will do you good . Skin Food can be used on the face as a heavy overnight mask, but really shines when tackling travel-dried cuticles and your whole body too.

It really sucks when the hotel doesn’t have an iron, or your wedding formalwear isn’t safe to iron. I always pack a garment steamer for this reason. This one is about the size of a hair straightener, and can steam in multiple directions!

So, I’m highlighting a four piece set of collapsible water bottles because: if you’re going anywhere near a theme park on your family vacation, these are a necessity. Most theme parks—and airports—will have those nice Elkay water fountains for maximum hydration anywhere you go.

At the airpot, a little crossbody fanny pack that fits into your carry-on luggage or “personal item” duffel is the best way to keep your phone, wallet, charger, boarding pass, and passport at the ready. Doesn’t have to be anything fancy!

I’ve tried a lot of Anker power banks, and this is by far my favorite. The shape is purse-friendly, and the fact that it plugs into a wall outlet to charge cuts down on the wires you have to untangle in your travels.

The perfect airport shoe is one that’s comfortable and easy to slip on and off. It’s easy to overpack shoes, but if you’re keeping it casual the whole trip, a classic white sneaker will do.