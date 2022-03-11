Flathead Hair Scalp Massager and Shampoo Brush | $5 | Amazon | Promo Code 15RXATTA



Just look at this thing. Don’t you feel more relaxed already? But the Flathead Hair Scalp Massager and Shampoo Brush isn’t just designed to make you feel relaxed. No, this easy-grip silicone device improves blood flow (which may encourage thicker hair growth), releases dandruff, and removes other contaminants from your scalp. Just gently work it over wet hair after applying shampoo, or dry hair just whenever you feel like it. It’s made from BPA- and lead-free food-grade silicone, so you know it’s safe. Plus, the heads can easily be swapped in and out for your preferred texture/need. Just enter promo code 15RXATTA at checkout to get this at Amazon for $5. Oohing and aahing await.