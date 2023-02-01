Onsen’s Luxurious Bathrobe Is a Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Onsen Bath Robe - Waffle Weave | $195 | Amazon

Lingerie is intimate, bathrobes are arguably more intimate. With nothing underneath or your favorite pajamas, it’s the definition of “ indoors, together”—and a lovely Valentine’s Day pick for that reason. Named for Japanese hot springs, the Onsen bathrobe is a stunner. This unisex waffle robe is spun from 100% Supima cotton. That’s 100% strong, but absorbent and lightweight—you won’t be sweating wearing these. Onsen designs towels and bathrobes to be used every day—they’re durable and comfortable, and you’ll never want to go back. Pull up the hood to do a dumb Jedi bit or to dry your hair. Who cares how you look . You’re in love. You’re wearing a nice robe.