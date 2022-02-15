Cuisinart Round Classic Waffle Maker | $30 | Amazon



Do it. Be a hero. Treat yourself, your apartment-mates, your spouse, your kids, the neighbors, the guys who pick up your extra trash without charging you for it, and anyone else you engage with on a semi-regular basis to fresh, glorious waffles in the morning. How? With the Cuisinart Round Classic Waffle Maker, which is 46% off at Amazon. For just $30, you can have perfectly cooked, perfectly fluffy, perfectly ready-for-toppings waffles in your home literally whenever. And it’s easy to clean! Also, you don’t even have to be good at cooking, since there are indicator lights for the whole shebang. You’ll still need to supply the batter, but stirring some liquids into boxed powder mixes is a small price to pay for having a nonstick Belgian waffle maker at your fingertips.