Borderlands 3 (XBO/XSX) | $15 | Amazon

If you haven’t played Borderlands 3 yet, it’s time to stop making excuses. At just $15, you can’t not pick it up at this point. Claptrap be damned, you’re in for another eventful and raucous trip to not just Pandora, but several other vault-keeping locales. Take your frustrations out with this loot shooter on Xbox One. It has a free next-gen upgrade for Xbox Series X/S, gaining split-screen support for three or four players on the new consoles, as well as the ability to play single-player in 4K at 60 frames per second. Did we mention it’s only $15?

Advertisement

This deal was originally posted by Quentyn Kennemer on 07/15/2020 and updated with new information by Joe Tilleli on 10/26/2021.