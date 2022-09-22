SMIRLY Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set | $37 | 34% Off | Amazon | Clip Coupon

For the entertainer who is a regular at their cheese shop, Amazon’s #1 bestselling cheese board is 34% off—29% plus an extra 5% when you clip the coupon. This set includes little knives that slot into the bamboo board for serving. Looks cute, but very practical! Beyond aesthetics, this board is made of a durable bamboo that can be wiped clean, and doesn’t retain smells. Grooves for crostini or crackers and included ramekins you can fill with jam or mustard take some of the guesswork out of arranging your board. Presentation is effortless, so all you need to do is talk the talk—you know your pairing suggestions, right?