Oh Shit, Did You Forget To Buy Someone a Christmas Present? These Gifts Will Arrive In Two Days

Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Look, we’ve all been there. The holiday season is fucking insane and shopping for your loved ones can be stressful. There are some things that just fall through the cracks, even for the most diligent people. It’s okay, we’re all human. And you know what? Two-day shipping exists, thank Baby Yoda (sorry, God isn’t as cool).

Hell, maybe you didn’t forget anything and just like the thrill of waiting until the last minute. Whatever the case may be, you live in a world where fast-as-hell shipping exists. Sometimes, I order items and I feel like the delivery person is outside my door an hour later. If you need a last-minute Christmas gift, look no further, we have some gift suggestions for you that will arrive in time!

Advertisement

Just a note, products from Amazon have it written in bold green text if it will arrive before Christmas and red text if it. will arrive after Christmas. Products from Walmart with two-day shipping list the exact date when the product will arrive.

For the Anna and Elsa In Your Life

Frozen 2 released in theaters weeks ago. And while your kids aren’t singing “Let It Go” anymore, they’re probably singing “Into the Unknown” and pretending they have ice powers. Need a last-minute gift for the Anna and Elsa obsessed child in your life? You can go a few routes. You can get them some truly adorable dress-up options, like this Elsa Travel Dress. Do they love to sit in their toy room and play for hours? Grab them this giant Arendelle Castle (with a moving balcony!). Or, get the party started with a Frozen Karaoke Machine and just embrace the madness that is your life.



For the Fitness Fanatic

Advertisement

Know someone who 100% will have “get back in shape” as New Year’s Resolution? No shame in their game. Anyone trying to improve their lives is a person worth getting something useful for. If they don’t have a Fitbit already, or they’re operating with an old model, do them a favor and give them an upgrade. A number of newer Fitbits are actually on sale ahead of Christmas. You can choose from the fancy Amazon-enabled Fitbit Versa 2, the Fitbit Charge 3, the Versa Lite, and more.

You can read up on each model to see what is best for the person you’re shopping for. A Fitbit tracks your steps, sleep, heart rate, and more. It can be used to track workouts, from running, to weight lifting, to cardio-intense workouts. Fitbit products give you hourly reminders to get up and walk around (in case you work at a desk all day) and give you goals to try and keep you on target.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the Foodie

Advertisement

Sorry to be corny, but if you have a foodie friend or family member, why not add them to the Foodi family? The Ninja Foodi 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker gives people no excuse not to cook dinner. They can fry, crisp, slow cook, pressure cook, and more. The 5-quart size can fit a four-pound chicken, so it is ideal for a small family or someone cooking for two.

For the Gamer

Advertisement

If you have the money to buy someone a gaming system, at the last minute, good for you. People have their preferences, so hopefully, you know what theirs is. The Xbox One S All Digital Edition is currently bundled at Walmart, where you can get the gaming system, plus three games (Fortnite, Sea of Thieves, and Minecraft). Not into Xbox? Then go for a Nintendo Switch. You can get a bundle that includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with Gray Joy-Con.



For Their Next Game Night

Advertisement

Not everyone wants to sit down at a gaming system for hours. If you’re shopping for someone who often hosts family (or friends) for game night, give them a new game to test out. From the creators What Do You Meme?, New Phone, Who Dis? is a game that gives people a chance to find answers to awkward as hell texts.



Advertisement

For the Person Obsessed With Their Dog

Furbo Dog Camera Photo : Amazon

We all know someone who loves their dog more than anyone else. Dogs are better than people, after all. Give them a chance to always keep an eye on their furry friend, and a chance to give that pet treats from anywhere. They can do just that with a Furbo Dog Camera, which can be used with a smartphone to monitor any pet at home, and supply them with a healthy dose of treats.



Advertisement

For the Coffee Connoisseur

Bean Box Gourmet Coffee Sampler Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

If you know someone who loves coffee and is always willing to try new brands, give them a treat. They will be able to expand their palette each AM when you give them a Bean Box Gourmet Coffee Sampler.



For the Child With a Lot of Patience

Advertisement

LEGO Star Wars Yoda Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Putting together LEGO sets requires a bit of patience. This LEGO Star Wars Yoda set will keep them busy for a while during that week off from school between Christmas and New Year’s. Just pray they don’t lose all 1,700+ pieces!



For the Person Trying to Tune Everyone Out

Advertisement

Know someone who needs to just listen to music and not all of the noise around them? If you don’t want to drop $300 on headphones, these Sony Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones are under $100.

Advertisement

For the Music Lover

Now, if this person loves music and isn’t trying to listen to it through a pair of headphones, you can opt for getting them a speaker. The Sonos One has excellent sound quality, and like many things, it apparently has Amazon Alexa built-in, in case they need that in their life.



Advertisement

And of course, I am not all-knowing. If you’ve bought an awesome gift at the last minute in the past, please drop it in the comments so our other Inventory Readers to check it out!