Every line that Le Creuset puts out automatically becomes the Platonic ideal of kitchenware. As a result, the beautiful, enameled, cast iron, built-to-last goods are priced accordingly. Not today, though: Amazon has a Le Creuset Chef’s Oven With Glass Lid for just $250. This gorgeous 7.5 quart dish has nearly endless cook-and-serve uses, and it’s inexplicably 38% off right now. You can pick one up in Marine, Flame, or Cerise at the same price. In fact, you probably should. T his dish is normally $400 at full price! Did you wake up and think “I bet I can save $150 on a Le Creuset chef’s oven today?” Probably not. And yet, here we are.