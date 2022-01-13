Fermometer Touchless Forehead Thermometer | $18 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



I may have a questionably low regular body temperature—we’re talking one documented fever in my 30 years of existence, and it was literally scarlet fever, you can ask my mom —but from what I understand, these are a going concern for people when our immune systems are at their most vulnerable. So save yourself some panic this season with an easy-to-use Fermometer Touchless Forehead Thermometer. It’s down to $18 at Amazon when you clip the coupon. ( It was already marked down to $20 from $30, but the coupon adds a little something extra.) The thermometer works for children and adults alike, and runs on AAA batteries, the first round of which are included. Whether you’re throwing a child’s birthday party or just want to make absolutely sure that that one thing was just a run-of-the-mill hot flash, you’ll want this bad boy on hand.