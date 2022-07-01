25% Off Contact Lenses | GlassesUSA.com | Promo Code CONTACTS25

40% Off Designer Frames | GlassesUSA.com | Promo Code DESIGNER40

60% Off Basic Rx Frames | GlassesUSA.com | Promo Code USA60

Doing the pun again: O say, can you see your way to the GlassesUSA.com July 4th sale? If not, we’re here to help you out. They have three unique deals running right now, and each one is worth taking a second look at.

First, you can take 25% Off Contact Lenses (including Dailies, Air Optix, Acuvue, and more) when you use promo code CONTACTS25 at checkout. This deal, which ends Sunday, July 10, includes free shipping to your door. No more rooting around for valuables at designated dropoff locations! If you’re not a contact lens wearer, though, don’t worry: There are plenty of other options.

For example, the code DESIGNER40 will unlock 40% Off Designer Frames on eyeglasses and sunglasses alike. While that discount excludes Ray-Ban and Oakley, it includes high-end labels like Gucci and Prada. This code includes free shipping, too, and also lasts until Sunday, July 10. Finally, GlassesUSA.com is pulling out all the stops for the holiday: They’re offering 60% Off Basic Rx Frames with promo code USA60. That’s prescription eyeglass and sunglass frames alike. (Never tried prescription sunglasses before? Go for them this week. You’ll never look back.)

Advertisement

As a note, the 60% off deal does not extend to premium frames, prescription contacts, kids’ glasses, or products that are already marked down. However, free shipping is included with it! FYI, this deal ends quickly—it’ll be over Tuesday, July 5—so you’ll want to act fast. In the blink of an eye, say.

G/O Media may get a commission Shop Contacts at GlassesUSA.com

G/O Media may get a commission Shop Designer Frames at GlassesUSA.com