Elgato Game Capture HD60 S+ | $170 | Best Buy



If you’ve ever though about starting a Twitch stream, you may have realized there’s a good deal of setup involved— especially depending on how involved you want your stream to be. One easily forgotten item you’re going to need for your setup? A capture card capable of connecting your Nintendo Switch, Xbox, or PlayStation to your computer.

Grab an Elgato Game Capture HD60 S+ while it’s $30 off today, and you’ll have one more item for your stream setup marked off your list. This card allows you to play your games in 4K while capturing your gameplay in 1080p for recording and/or streaming. It connects easily to your PC or Mac via HDMI on one end, and then connects to HDMI or USB-C on your console on the other end. The setup is basically plug and play— though you will have to disable HDCP on your console as the Elgato card won’t work if the ability to play Blu- Rays is enabled.

This deal is only good for Sunday, so don’t miss out!