Crap, the holidays are already here! What do we do?! We hide in our rooms and play video games, that’s what. We shut the door, close the curtains, turn on our PlayStations 5 and our Xboxes Series X|S, or boot up (that’s an old timey term for turn on) our gaming rigs and we play games. But you’ll need a good gaming chair, because that busted old hand-me-down is slowly wrecking the cartilage in your joints, and though you feel invincible now, it’s probably only 10 years before you start to feel the inexorable creep of time break down your body. Not that I would know, since I am a relatable youth, like you! Anyway, these chairs are both $100 off at Staples right now.

They’re both bonded leather, both feature adjustable height and can each lean way, way back. It looks like the red-and-black Vartan is going to be your go to for racing games if you want that bolstered side, cockpit feel, while the black-and-grey Vortex is more of an all-purpose throne. Both are rated to support up to 275 lbs, and of course, if you want other colors, you can see those options here.

