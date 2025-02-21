Norton 360 Premium Is the Ultimate Guardian for 10 of Your Devices

Protecting your PC or smartphone from viruses and malware for 15 months should cost more than $3.30, right? How about adding 75GB of cloud backup, a secure VPN connection, Dark Web monitoring, and parental controls? Somehow it’s still just $3.30, because StackSocial is selling a 15-month subscription to Norton 360 Premium that provides all of those services and more for up to 10 devices for just $33. That comes out to, yep, $3.30 per device, and not per month — $3.30 for all 15 months of your subscription.

Norton 360 Premium 15-month subscription | $33 | StackSocial

Norton has built its stellar reputation on protecting your digital devices and footprint since Norton Antivirus 1.0 in 1991, and they’ve continuously evolved and grown their products to cover new devices and also new threats. The 360 in Norton 360 Premium’s name represents 360-degree protection from scams, hackers, malware, viruses, and more, and it works for both PCs and smartphones. (It works on Macs as well, but without the Cloud Backup.)

A 15-month subscription to Norton’s all-in-one protection software for up to 10 devices — enough to cover your family — is normally a $100 deal we would highly recommend. But now that StackSocial’s dropped this 67% off deal to bring that price down to just $33, it’s unbeatable for the peace of mind alone.