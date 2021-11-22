Drop Stop Car Seat Gap Filler | $17 | Amazon



Shark Tank showcases and funds a lot of gimmicky products. In some cases, though they can actually be pretty darn useful. Take the Drop Stop for example. I’ve dropped my phone down between the seats more times than I can count. You just need to stick this malleable car seat gap filler between yo ur seat and the center console and suddenly, no more lost phones. Not to mention no more lost change, jewelry, and, most importantly, no more lost fries. You can buy a set of two, one for each of the front seats, for just $17 on Amazon. You’ll also get a bonus slide-free pad and an LED credit card light.