Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl | $40 | Microsoft Store

Super Smash Brothers has long dominated the plat form fighter genre after first inventing it over 20 years ago. PlayStation tried to take the mantle with a middling fighter of their smaller cast of exclusives back on the PS3 with PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale. M ore recently an indie title by the name of Rivals of Aether sought to rival Smash with their own cast of 2D fighters—gaining a small devout following primarily due to its ability to mod in community created fan favorites.

Advertisement

Nickelodeon is now throwing their slime covered orange hat into the race. With a 30+ year rogue gallery of cartoon characters to select from, developer Ludosity and publisher GameMill Entertainment are setting out to do the impossible—bite off a chunk of the platform fighter competitive market currently all on Nintendo’s plate. The Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl roster is full of e xpected choices like SpongeBob SquarePants and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, but shockingly includes fringe characters such as Powdered Toast Man from Ren & Stimpy along with their titular characters.

P erhaps the biggest surprise showcasing that these devs mean business is fact that the damn game includes w ave-d ashing—a high level movement technique found in Super Smash Brothers Melee which has since be left out of future installments. In a gameplay breakdown , w e’ve also seen them bring some new ideas to the table like a rock, paper, scissors formula when it comes to low, mid, and high attacks as well an infinite block w ith its own limitations and the ability to catch and throw back any projectile.

Though stra nge ly , and likely due to budget, the game has no voice over whatsoever . Not a word. I didn’t notice it until it was pointed out to me, but once you hear it (or don’t hear it) it’s quite jarring. We’ll have to wait until October 5 th to see how important that will be. You can currently pre-order the game for $10 off over at the Microsoft Store if you decide to get the game on Xbox digitally.