Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl | $40 | Microsoft Store
Super Smash Brothers has long dominated the platform fighter genre after first inventing it over 20 years ago. PlayStation tried to take the mantle with a middling fighter of their smaller cast of exclusives back on the PS3 with PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale. More recently an indie title by the name of Rivals of Aether sought to rival Smash with their own cast of 2D fighters—gaining a small devout following primarily due to its ability to mod in community created fan favorites.
Nickelodeon is now throwing their slime covered orange hat into the race. With a 30+ year rogue gallery of cartoon characters to select from, developer Ludosity and publisher GameMill Entertainment are setting out to do the impossible—bite off a chunk of the platform fighter competitive market currently all on Nintendo’s plate. The Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl roster is full of expected choices like SpongeBob SquarePants and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, but shockingly includes fringe characters such as Powdered Toast Man from Ren & Stimpy along with their titular characters.
Perhaps the biggest surprise showcasing that these devs mean business is fact that the damn game includes wave-dashing—a high level movement technique found in Super Smash Brothers Melee which has since be left out of future installments. In a gameplay breakdown, we’ve also seen them bring some new ideas to the table like a rock, paper, scissors formula when it comes to low, mid, and high attacks as well an infinite block with its own limitations and the ability to catch and throw back any projectile.
Though strangely, and likely due to budget, the game has no voice over whatsoever. Not a word. I didn’t notice it until it was pointed out to me, but once you hear it (or don’t hear it) it’s quite jarring. We’ll have to wait until October 5th to see how important that will be. You can currently pre-order the game for $10 off over at the Microsoft Store if you decide to get the game on Xbox digitally.